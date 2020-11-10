Fate of the Affordable Care Act lies in Supreme Court’s hands

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After hearing arguments on both sides, the fate of the Affordable Care Act now rests in the hands of the Supreme Court.

“The argument this morning in the Supreme Court is one that is deeply troubling to me,” Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said.

Kaine says Republicans and President Donald Trump have made it their mission to end the ACA.

“He set his sight on it as sort of like Captain Ahab trying to hunt Moby Dick from the first day of his presidency,” Kaine said. “Why a party’s top priority should be taking health insurance away from so many with no plans to replace it is beyond me.”

Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller says there is a reason to go after the ACA.

“What we need to do with health care in the United States is we need to create competition, we need to have transparency and allow people to have choice,” Keller said.

Keller says whether or not the ACA is struck down, Congress needs to reevaluate the country’s health care system.

“Let’s stop talking about coverage and let’s talk about delivery of affordable care. Because all we’ve heard about for so many years is how many people are going to be covered that weren’t currently covered,” Keller said.

Kaine says the health crisis brought on by the pandemic showcases just how necessary the ACA is.

“Millions and millions have been able to get through this pandemic better because of the ACA,” Kaine said.

A decision on this case is not expected until June.