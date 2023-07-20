WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats are pushing for a more stringent ethics code at the Supreme Court after recent reports highlighted questionable ties between some justices and donors.

Democrats are advancing efforts to beef up oversight at the Supreme Court.

“This legislation will be a crucial first step for restoring confidence in the court,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL.

Durbin said ethics reforms are needed after reports revealed conservative justice Clarence Thomas and others failed to disclose gifts and dealings with donors.

Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Congress has an obligation to step in.

“This can’t go on,” said Whitehouse. “Because the highest court in the land has the lowest standard of ethics anywhere in the federal government.”

The bill would require Supreme Court justices to adopt a code of conduct and create new methods to investigate alleged violations.

But the bill isn’t expected to get far because Republicans are staunchly opposed and call it a political weapon.

“This legislation is meant to be a court killing machine,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA.

During Thursday’s hearing, Republican senators John Kennedy and Chuck Grassley accused democrats of trying to punish the conservative-leaning court.

“This can be abused to disqualify justices who may be unfavorable to the far-left’s views,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA.

Chief Justice John Roberts has acknowledged the court can do more to comply with its current ethics code and in a letter to senators, all nine court justices reaffirmed their commitment to those rules.

However, Democrats say that’s simply not enough.

The bill will next head to the floor for a full senate vote.