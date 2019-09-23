Climate change protestors disrupt D.C. morning commute

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Climate protestors caused traffic chaos Monday morning in the nation’s capital by blocking intersections across Washington, D.C.

All across the city, protests had traffic at a standstill.

“I took one person from Dupont Circle, it took me 40 minutes to get here,” one taxi driver said.

“Yeah, we might be disrupting business as usual today, but this is temporary but the crisis we’re facing is really real,” said protestor Chelsea Watson.

Some climate activists said disrupting the Monday morning commute is the only way they can make lawmakers understand the importance of the changing climate.

“It’s critically important for the future generations,” said protestor Cindy Piester.

Piester came to D.C. from California.

When asked if she thought the protests made an impact, Piester responded, “Well, the thing is, we have to try.”

With the House of Representatives out of session and the Senate not convening until Monday afternoon, many of the lawmakers they were hoping to sway weren’t even in D.C.

And the president? He’s in New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

"One of the things we've done is talk to people who have been held up, and by and large, they are very supportive," said protestor Paki Wieland.

Drivers, though, were mostly frustrated.

“It’s taken me about an hour and a half,” said driver Adrienne King of her normally 10-minute commute.

President Trump did go to a climate summit meeting at the U.N. General Assembly Monday, but demonstrators said his administration — and Congress — need to prioritize fixing the changing climate.

“I love this planet, it’s so beautiful, and I see what’s happening to it,” Wieland said.

Despite the largely peaceful nature of the protests, police said 32 people were arrested.