Chaos on Capitol Hill: Lawmakers on both sides say DC riots were a ‘wake-up call’

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The fallout continued in Washington on Thursday following Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol. While lawmakers called for the removal of President Donald Trump and administration members resigned, one Republican from South Carolina called for an investigation into the attack.

“Yesterday, they could have blown the building up,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said.

Graham is calling for a joint task force to investigate the violence on Capitol Hill and to find everyone involved in the incident.

“The people sitting in the chairs need to be sitting in jail cells,” he said.

Graham, a long-time ally of Trump, called the president out for egging on his supporters and telling them to go to the Capitol while members of Congress – and Vice President Mike Pence – were inside finalizing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“The president needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution,” Graham said.

Sen. Graham joined Democrats in calling for the resignation of the chief of U.S. Capitol Police. Chief Steven Sund said Thursday he will resign effective Jan. 16.

Graham also agreed with newly-elected Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and said he believes race played a role in the response.

“Black Lives Matter protests – have you seen the images on the Capitol steps?” Graham said. “We had National Guard members in riot gear. Why weren’t you as prepared this time around?”

Warnock, the first Black senator from Georgia, said he was treated much differently on the Hill years ago.

“I got arrested in the Capitol for singing and praying, and to watch what happened yesterday the ways in which these folks were handled is something to behold,” the senator-elect said.

Both Warnock and Graham are calling what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday a “wake-up call.”

“Hopefully yesterday was a wake-up call that behind these debates is a more fundamental question about the character of the country,” Warnock said.

Both senators are also hoping for a peaceful transition of power when Biden is inaugurated in less than two weeks.