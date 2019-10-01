Alabama lawmaker connects with constituents on Capitol Hill over coffee

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – How would you like to have personal one on one time with your Representative in Congress?

One Alabama congressman is making that possible for people in his district when they come to Capitol Hill over a cup of coffee.

“Being able to talk with these folks is just like me being in the District talking with people,” Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) said.

Once a week, Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers invites people from his district into his office to hear directly from them on issues that matter to them.

He likes to call it “Mornings with Mike.” It all started about two years ago with the idea of a staffer.

People from the district were coming to see Rogers on the hill, but missed him because he was voting or at a hearing. So Rogers’ office decided to let people back in the district know what days and times to stop by to make sure they would get face time with the Congressman.

Rogers says it is an essential part of his role as an Alabama Congressman.

“I’m their representative and the more I can be in the head of my constituents and know how they perceive what’s going on up here the better I can do my job,” Rogers said.

So, the next time you come to Congress, don’t just settle for a selfie with your lawmaker, sit down and have a conversation.

A little dialogue may go even further than you think.

Congress is on recess until October 15th, but Morning’s with Mike picks back up on October 18th, then again the 24th and 31st. For more information click here or 202-225-3261.