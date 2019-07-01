Warren police: Toddlers left alone in van with keys inside

According to a witness, the children were left in the vehicle for about 25 minutes

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were dispatched to the Giant Eagle in Warren on Saturday for children being left in a vehicle.

According to a police report, two toddlers were sitting in the van when they got there. Police said the keys were still in the van.

When the mother and three more children came out of the store, she told police that she left them in the van because they did not have shoes on.

The report said the mother, Shayla Harris, said she did not know the keys were inside.

According to a witness, the children were left in the vehicle for about 25 minutes.

Harris was charged with child endangerment.