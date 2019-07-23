Warren police report: Teen holds knife to brothers, punches mother in face

He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center on a felonious assault charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested a teen after his mother said he punched her in the face and threatened his brothers with a knife.

Officers say they were called to a home on the 200 block of Austin Ave. NW around 11:40 p.m. Monday. That’s where they found two boys outside.

When they went inside the house, police say they found a woman and teenager on the ground — the mother had pinned down her son with her legs.

The mother told officers that her sons began fighting and she saw her 13-year-old son holding a knife to the other boys. She said she tried to intervene when he punched her in the face, knocking her glasses off, according to a police report.

The woman told police that the boy also made threats to slit people’s throats.

While in handcuffs, police said the boy was growling and cursing. He told officers that he wanted to go to state prison, according to the report.

He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center on a felonious assault charge.