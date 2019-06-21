Warren police looking for cigarette thief after store break-in

Police said the man stole about three cartons of cigarettes from the Red and White store

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the break-in of the Red and White Store in Warren.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the store on W. Market Street, according to a police report.

Police said an unknown younger man broke through one of the windows. He was then seen on surveillance video stealing about three cartons of cigarettes, according to the report.

An employee said when she got to work, she noticed several packs of Newport cigarettes on the floor and items moved around.

Police said the alarm at the store, which was said to be in working order, did not go off.

Police were working to identify the burglar.