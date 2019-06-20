Warren police investigate child hit by car

Warren police are investigating a report of a child being hit by a car

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a report of a child being hit by a car.

Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a house on Lexington Ave., N.W., where they took a report of the incident.

A man there said he picked up his 8-year-old nephew on Irene Avenue and while driving back to Lexington Avenue, the boy complained of a headache and said had been hit by a car.

The boy said he was riding his bike on Irene Ave. when a car turning onto Irene from Cornell Street hit him, causing him to fall and skid down the road. The driver left the scene.

The child was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Police said the child was not seriously injured.

The only description police have of the car is that it’s red.