Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport receives over $500,000 in funding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan announced Tuesday that the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport will receive $530,000 in funding for repairs and maintenance.

It will be used to repair and pave over 15,000 feet of taxiway and runways used by the general public and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

The grant, given to the Western Reserve Port Authority, comes through the Federal Aviation Administration and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“The Youngstown Warren Regional Airport is an economic driver here in the Mahoning Valley, so this investment is not only good news for the airport, but the Mahoning Valley at large. I will continue to support the federal investments like this one that serve our local economy,” Ryan said.