Woman says traffic flow changes in Warren attributed to recent crash

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Warren used over $1.5 million to improve the city’s traffic flow. An accident this week was at one of those intersections, and now the driver is sharing her story.

Diana Hafely, of Niles, looks at the guy-wire her car was leaning up against on Tuesday and can’t stop thinking about it.

“I’m having actually nightmares at this point because of it,” she said.

Hafely’s car was hit at the corner of Perkinswood Boulevard and Woodland Street. Her car was leaning on the wire. She was afraid to move because the car was teetering and rocking.

“That’s it. That’s what I kept thinking, I’m gonna die because I’m up a wire and my car’s going to flip on me,” she said.

Rescuers stabilized the car but it seemed like forever to Hafely. She remembers the sights and sounds while waiting to climb out.

“I just said, ‘Who’s crying?’ And they said the gentleman that hit you is crying because he hit you,” Hafely said.

The accident wasn’t her fault. Hafely didn’t have a stop sign and the other driver did but failed to yield. This is one of the intersections that was changed last year in Warren. The city implemented results from a study to improve traffic flow. It included removing some traffic signals and stop signs.

“Of course it played a role in my accident because I’ve almost been in an accident over on Federal where they did the same thing, they removed stop signs,” Hafely said.

The city engineer said the first month after the changes, there were no accidents at any of the locations. Some of the removed stop signs or traffic lights had been around for 40 to 50 years.

Hafely believes the city should still help drivers adjust.

“They still could come here and put a sign up that says ‘cross traffic does not stop’ or put a light up that’s just a flashing light instead of messing with the stop signs, or have both,” Hafely said.

The city said everything it has done has been compliant with the law. Still, numerous drivers don’t like the traffic changes.

Hafely said she is still sore from the accident.