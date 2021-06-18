Weekend-long Juneteenth celebration kicks off in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night kicked off a weekend-long event in Warren to celebrate Juneteenth.

The event is at Quimby Park and is hosted by the Community Concerned Citizens.

Friday night’s festivities included music, line dancing and an outdoor movie.

“We’re trying to put this together. We’re trying to make it [an] annual weekend event. This is our first year having it all weekend so we plan to make it grow from this point on,” said David Ruffin, treasurer of the Community Concerned Citizens.

The celebration will continue on Saturday with a drive-by parade and fashion show.

There will also be a dinner and talent show on Sunday.