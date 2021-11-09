Warren police looking for drivers accused of menacing and pulling gun

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Warren police are looking for suspects who they say harassed a man in a car and pulled a firearm.

Police were dispatched about 1:45 p.m. Monday to the 3800 block of Parkman Road NW on reports of a person with a gun.

The 39-year-old victim told police that there were three dirt bikes and one four-wheeler that were driving recklessly in front of him.

Reports say that the victim asked a male on a girl dirt bike to stop. After he did this, police say that the male told him to call the police and that his “boy” had something for him.

Reports state that the victim was then cut off in traffic by a driver of a car who brandished a firearm. Police said that the driver attempted to hit the victim head-on before the car swerved at the last minute.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department.