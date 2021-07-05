Warren neighborhood loses power after car hits pole

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident on East Market Street in Warren caused a power outage in the surrounding neighborhood.

Warren dispatch tells First News that a car hit a pole near Trumbull Regional Medical Center and ended up on its side.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. today.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

According to First Energy’s website, power is currently out in the area for about 168 customers.

It’s expected to be back on by 9 a.m. Check back here for updates on the developing story.

