YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University will be holding “An Evening with Austin Pendleton” Thursday night.

The event will benefit the Trumbull New Theatre.

Pendleton is a Warren native who went on to become an actor, director and playwright. Notable roles for Pendleton were when he played John Gibbons in My Cousin Vinny ( 1992) and Umbrella Santa, Marty in Christmas With The Kranks (2004).

The program begins at 7 p.m. at Ford Theater in Bliss Hall.

You can buy tickets online or in person an hour before the show.