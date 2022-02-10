YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown State University will be holding “An Evening with Austin Pendleton” Thursday night.
The event will benefit the Trumbull New Theatre.
Pendleton is a Warren native who went on to become an actor, director and playwright. Notable roles for Pendleton were when he played John Gibbons in My Cousin Vinny ( 1992) and Umbrella Santa, Marty in Christmas With The Kranks (2004).
The program begins at 7 p.m. at Ford Theater in Bliss Hall.
You can buy tickets online or in person an hour before the show.