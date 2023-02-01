YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who prosecutors said was selling fentanyl from his mother’s home was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison.

Lynn Williams, 24, received the sentence from U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty in October to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and tramadol and distribution of fentanyl.

Williams was indicted in May by a federal grand jury after an investigation by Warren police and the Trumbull Action Group drug task force.

The indictment in the case said investigators made 11 controlled buys of fentanyl from Williams between Sept. 4, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021. When they searched his mother’s apartment Feb. 10, 2021, police found drugs, a scale, packaging material for fentanyl and a gun.

After he was indicted and was granted bond, federal prosecutors said he continued to sell drugs from his mother’s apartment even as he was on bond and that he had been indicted two previous times in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for selling drugs.

Williams’ bond was ultimately revoked and he has been held in federal detention since June.

Williams is also a suspect in the June 11, 2020, overdose death of a woman who prosecutors said bought fentanyl from a man matching Williams’ description at the apartment of Williams’ mother.

No charges have been filed in that case as of yet.