WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after a man said he was beaten and shot with a BB gun.

According to a police report, a 22-year-old man came to the police station and reported that he had been assaulted while at a home Wednesday in the 500 block of Commerce Ave. NW.

The victim said that a man who knows became angry with him over a cellphone and hit him in the face several times before pulling out a BB gun and shooting him twice with it.

Police noted a welt on the man’s shin, reports said.

When the fight was over, the victim said he walked to the police station and filed a report. While at the station, he became dizzy and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.