Warren man pleads not guilty to murder of woman found shot in woods

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A man accused in the murder of a Warren woman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court.

Antuan Parker, 43, is charged in the shooting death of 32-year-old Desiraie Boss.

Boss was found Oct. 2 in the woods near Choctaw Avenue SW with a gunshot wound to the head.

Parker was arrested just before 7 p.m. Monday on Pine Avenue SE. Police say they stopped Parker in a GMC Arcadia after recognizing him as the suspect in a murder warrant. Police say two small children in the vehicle were turned over to their mother.

Parker is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.