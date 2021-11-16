Warren man pleads not guilty to murder of woman found shot in woods

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A man accused in the murder of a Warren woman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court.
Antuan Parker, 43, is charged in the shooting death of 32-year-old Desiraie Boss.
Boss was found Oct. 2 in the woods near Choctaw Avenue SW with a gunshot wound to the head.
Parker was arrested just before 7 p.m. Monday on Pine Avenue SE. Police say they stopped Parker in a GMC Arcadia after recognizing him as the suspect in a murder warrant. Police say two small children in the vehicle were turned over to their mother.
Parker is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.
Don’t miss the next breaking local news story. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts today.