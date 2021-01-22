Warren man inspires others by sharing painful, surprising journey with kidney failure

Through it all, Chauncey Harris is staying motivated and encouraging others through his journey

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is putting up a tough fight as he continues his battle with kidney failure.

“I’m definitely going to beat this thing either way and I’m just motivated to just do it and help people along the way,” said Chauncey Harris.

Through it all, he’s staying motivated and encouraging others through his journey.

“I want to show people that even in the midst of your trials and tribulations, that you can still be positive and see the good in it,” he said.

For the last eight months, Harris said he hadn’t been feeling well, feeling tired and even urinating more than normal. Carrying the mindset of “I’m a man,” he said he fought past his aches and pains silently, until one day he was convinced by his family to go to the emergency room.

“The doctors comes and I said, ‘Uh oh, I know this is a issue,’ and said they will keep me tonight. He asked how I was, I said, ‘Fine, not many issues,’ and he said, ‘You should have more than a little bit of issues,'” Harris said.

After performing bloodwork, it wasn’t good news. In most cases, the normal range for creatinine for someone with healthy kidneys is 0.9 to 1.3 mg per deciliter. Harris had exceeded those numbers at 14.7.

“So he didn’t even know how I was able to function through life, go to work. He had no idea how I was able to do those things because I should not have been here anymore honestly,” Harris said.

Doctors weren’t sure where or why the failure started, but Harris thinks it could have been genetics.

“My mother passed from kidney failure when she was 30 and I’m 32, so they might have figured that’s what was going on with me,” he said.

Miraculously, Harris was released from St. Joseph Warren Hospital on Wednesday. He will still have to perform treatments and dialysis for five hours each day.

“They told me that I would be on dialysis from here on out unless I get a kidney transplant, but that usually takes a couple of years,” he said.

Harris, who says he’s usually a private guy, has used this time to share his journey on Facebook, posting motivational messages for others to see as inspiration.

“I want to encourage people that through this process, through this blood, pain, hurt and tears, God is still good!” he said.