Warren man charged with breaking into woman’s home, laying in her bed

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is being charged with burglary after police say he broke into a woman’s home and got into bed with her.

Police were called to the victim’s home on Central Parkway Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 24.

The victim said that Joshua Strohsack, 24, cut open the screen of the storm door on the home and unlocked it.

She told police she woke up to Strohsack tugging on her bed sheets, and rolled over to see him laying in bed next to her.

According to the police report, Strohsack told the woman he just wanted to talk and he ran out of the home after the woman yelled at him.

The woman told police Strohsack used her tube of petroleum jelly, which was laying on the floor without the lid, and that he abandoned his Converse shoes in her hallway.

According to the police report, Strohsack occasionally stayed at the home of the victim’s next-door neighbor. The neighbor told police Strohsack came to his home the evening prior, and the neighbor asked Strohsack to leave because he was going to bed.

She told police that a few weeks prior to the incident, Strohsack knocked on her door around 9 p.m. and asked to come in and talk to her. The woman said she told him no.

Police arrested Strohsack around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 after receiving a call that he returned to Parkway Avenue near the victim’s home.

According to the police report, Strohsack admitted during his arrest that he unlocked a window and entered the victim’s home.

Strohsack is being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond.