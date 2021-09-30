Warren Family Mission in need of coats for winter

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is in need of winter gear for their upcoming giveaway.

The mission’s annual winter distribution is set for October 15th from 1 to 3 p.m.

Usually they have more coats and winter gear by now, but because of the pandemic, they only recently started accepting clothing donations.

They’re asking for gently used or new coats for adults and children, along with hats, scarves, gloves and blankets.

The mission expects to help around 300 people stay warm through the giveaway.

“The way you know our society and economy is right now kids grow fast so you know if you need to clean out that closet it would be greatly appreciated. Another family can recycle those clothes and keep their kids warm this school year,” said Dominic Mararri.

Donations can be dropped off at the Warren Family Mission on Tod Avenue.