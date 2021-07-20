Warren Family Mission holding school supply and backpack drive

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is back again with its annual school supply and backpack drive.

It need those supplies quickly, especially backpacks.

Individuals, families or businesses can also sponsor a backpack for $10.

Warren Family Mission’s director of public relations Dominic Mararri said it’s nice to be able to provide the students with what they need for the school year.

“Information, especially education, if we could arm our youth with the education that could really give them the weapon that they need to be successful in life,” Mararri said.

For a list of supplies they need or how to sponsor a backpack, head over to the mission’s website.