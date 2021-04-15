Volunteers at Warren church prepare thousands of pierogis for after-Easter sale

Volunteers at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton have been making pierogis for 60 years

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Easter is over and you might have thought the pierogi sales were done for a while, but there’s still a big one on Friday.

These events take a lot of preparation and on Thursday, we went to a church in Warren to watch as volunteers got ready.

Making pierogis takes a delicate touch — just the fingertips are needed to prepare the small balls that will become pierogi fillings at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

“We pack it. We don’t cinch on the cheese with the potato. We don’t really cinch on anything,” said volunteer Ruth Emerson.

Four flavors are being made. Friday morning, they will wrap dough around the balls, then pinch and cook them.

We asked about the ingredients in the covering.

“We can’t. It’s a secret. But we use special flour and we can’t tell you the flour,” Emerson said.

In fact, you can’t even find that flour around here.

Volunteers at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton have been making pierogis for 60 years. They do it every other week starting in September. Their final sale is right after Easter.

“I am not a Slovak, I am an Italian. I’m here just to help,” said Rev. Christopher Cicero.

Father Cicero was in the kitchen working on the haluski, which was being put into 200 bags.

It’s tough work — three days of preparation. It’s worth it though, knowing it adds roughly $30,000 to $40,000 to the church.

“They just put a sign up and put it in the bulletin and we’re doing this. I don’t know how many orders they have, over 1,000 dozen pierogi. It’s amazing,” Father Cicero said.

The pierogis are popular at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. This final sale started years ago to use up the leftover ingredients. Now, it has become a final hurrah.

“So it just got big. So the last big sale is the last sale of the year because these people, they want their pierogi. That and they missed out at Easter,” Emerson said.

Many people put their pierogis in the freezer so they can have the homemade taste year-round.

Most of it is pre-order, but you can call the church at 330-393-0781 and see if there’s any extra.

Pickup is this Friday from noon to 4 p.m. The church is located at 185 Laird Avenue.