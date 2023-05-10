WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Agents with the TAG Drug Task Force said that they seized drugs, cash, and a gun during the execution of a search warrant in Warren on Tuesday.

Investigators say the searched a home on Francis Avenue SE as a result of a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

During the search, investigators seized suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, pills, along with $6,600 and a gun.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and Warren Street Crimes Unit assisted in the search.

TAG Commander Mike Yannucci said charges are pending test results from the lab.