Salvation Army of Warren planning ahead for holidays with Christmas in July program

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holiday season may seem far away, but the Salvation Army of Warren is already thinking ahead.

They’re starting a Christmas in July program to receive toy donations earlier in the year.

They’re accepting gifts for all ages, but this year, they’re hoping for items like headphones, beauty products and speakers, anything that teenagers would have on their Christmas lists.

“So this year, we are actually going up through high school. So we just wanna get a head start because it’s the hardest, they’re the hardest to buy for. So we wanted to kinda just get a headstart and make sure they have a good Christmas as well,” said Commanding Officer Kiley Williams.

Donations can be brought to the Salvation Army of Warren’s main office at 270 Franklin Street.