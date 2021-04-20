River Rock at the Amp returns for 2021 season in Warren

As of April 20, there are still restrictions in place

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren’s River Rock at the Amp concert series was canceled last summer but will be back this summer with some good acts.

“May 29 we have our first show. Maybe some people think we’re crazy, but hoping with the vaccinations and everything opening up,” said Sunrise Entertainment President Ken Haidaris.

A sell-out for a rock concert used to mean 5,000 people.

“We’re working on that right now. It won’t be near that. I’m not sure yet but we’ll have a little better definition, and I’m sure that number’s going to change as we get closer to May 29,” Haidaris said.

“Well, it’s called 10-6-1 as of right now, which means 10 people per group. You have to know them, they don’t have to be family members. Six feet socially distanced and as of right now, a mask,” Haidaris said.

But the business model for River Rock at the Amp will be the same — cover bands with acts from mostly the ’70s and ’80s like Elton John, Van Halen, ELO, Journey, Queen and Jimmy Buffett.

“Of course, we have Wish You Were Here, which is Pink Floyd, and some of our usuals like the Zeppelin band, The Eagles… Opening night is Straight On, which is Heart, and Fleetwood Mac,” Haidaris said.

Most importantly, it gets people into downtown Warren, which has a series of new restaurants clamoring for people.

“I think it draws a lot of people downtown and it’s just a very positive story. Instead of something negative, it’s very positive — 5,000-6,000 people downtown. It was wonderful. The restaurants were full, I couldn’t get a reservation and that’s wonderful,” Haidaris said.