Report: Warren man robbed, beaten with table leg

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a reported robbery that left a man with two bloody knees and possible internal damage.

According to official reports, police arrived to investigate a suspected burglary on Mahoning Avenue that happened Monday night.

When they arrived and announced themselves as police, the victim was unable to come downstairs from his second-floor balcony due to the intense pain he was feeling but communicated with officers about what happened.

He told officers it felt like all of his ribs were broken and he was not able to walk down to ground level. The report says he was yelling about the pain from the moment police got there.

The report says paramedics were able to assist the man with his injuries as he spoke with police. The man told officers that he heard a knock on the door and a man identified himself as the name of his friend. After answering, he saw two unknown men wearing bandanas and dark-colored hooded sweatshirts.

The victim told officers that the men demanded the keys to his house. When he refused, he said they broke an oak table he owned and one of them beat him with the broken table leg.

Police noticed the victim’s injuries were extensive, as both of his knees were bleeding and his upper back appeared swollen and abnormal.

The man said when he finally agreed to give the two men his keys, the beating ceased and they ran away.

He was not able to provide a clear description because he said all he could see were the suspects’ eyes shrouded by the bandanas and hoods, according to the report.

He told police the men were possibly in their 20s and one of them wore a gray and white-colored sweatshirt.

The incident is under investigation.