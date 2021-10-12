Report: Warren man facing burglary charges, slept in victim’s bed

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Warren man is facing burglary charges after police say he entered a woman’s home.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Washington Street after a woman saw a suspicious man go into her friend’s home.

The woman said the door was unlocked, but the inside door chain was on.

Officers found a man in the house, later identified as 61-year-old Charles Smith. Smith told police that an unknown person said he could go inside and that he slept on the victim’s bed.

Smith was arrested without incident and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a burglary charge.