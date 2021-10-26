Raider Pride Park aims to honor an important part of Warren’s past

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The effort continues to create a lasting memorial and remember Warren Western Reserve High School.

Raider Pride Park will be next to the Warren G. Harding facade at the corner of Elm Road and Paul Warfield Way.

Next year will be the 50th anniversary of the school’s state football championship.

Harding and Reserve were consolidated. Part of the agreement to get a new building included tearing down Reserve.

The park is to capture the history of WWR, plus give its students, faculty and staff someplace to go since their building no longer exists.

“You know, we had many great athletes come out of there, many great business leaders come out of there. We don’t want to close that part of the history just because the building doesn’t stand anymore,” said James Guy, Jr.

Construction should start in the spring and be done later in the year.