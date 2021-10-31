Police respond to fight, shots fired at Warren bar

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a fight broke out and someone started shooting a gun inside a Warren bar.

According to police, it happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Parkman Road in Warren.

Warren police say it started with a large fight at a bar and grill called ParkPlace 24 Tavern.

Multiple officers were dispatched to the scene, who said they saw bloody footprints.

Early reports say some people involved were taken to St. Joseph hospital for medical care.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates as we learn new information.