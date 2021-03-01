Elderly woman killed in Warren shooting, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives in Warren are investigating the murder of an elderly woman. It’s the city’s second homicide so far this year.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Starlite Street NW, between Lovers Lane and Southern Boulevard.

Mayor Doug Franklin says 88-year-old Ruth Lewis’ death was another senseless killing. Investigators say she was not the intended target of the shooting.

“This was a senseless death caused by a random bullet. Obviously, she wasn’t the target so it’s so unfortunate, but that just goes to speak to the dangers of just having so many guns in irresponsible hands,” he said.

According to the woman who called 911, they were sitting in the living room planning a funeral for a family member when Lewis was hit by a bullet in the back.

Dispatcher: “What happened?”

Caller: “I don’t know. They just started shooting through my window.”

Dispatcher: “OK, someone was shooting through your window?”

Caller: “Yes, yes.”

Dispatcher: “OK. We’re getting help out to you, OK?”

Caller: “Please hurry up, my grandmother was shot.”

City leaders are asking anyone with information to give Warren police a call at 330-841-2749. You can remain anonymous.