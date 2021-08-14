Newly curated historic house in Warren aims to spark renewed interest

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Historical Society in Warren reopened its doors on Saturday to the Morgan History Center and John Stark Edwards House.

The grand opening has been two years in the making.

They had planned to open last March but because of the pandemic, they pushed it back.

The extra time has allowed them to reinterpret their original opening plan. Their new focus is to cover a wider range of figures and years.

“We also are trying to expand the stories that we tell here. So we go all the way until the 1970s now and tell the stories of the people who lived in the house beyond them,” said curator of research Sarah Moell.

The center hopes that the reinterpretation will spark a renewed interest in the John Stark Edwards House.