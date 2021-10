(WKBN)- Warren Native Dave Grohl used his downtime during the pandemic to put his voice on paper.

The musician appeared exclusively today on CBS Mornings to talk about his new memoir.

It’s called “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.” The book is a collection of moments from childhood to fatherhood. It covers life on the road, and playing alongside rock ‘n roll’s greatest musicians, like Paul McCartney.

Grohl was born in Warren, then he moved to Illinois during his childhood.