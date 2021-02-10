Dashcam video: Men pull driver from burning car after crash in Warren

A team of men and a police officer pulled the driver from the car and away from the crash scene

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The actions of a Warren police officer and some quick-thinking good Samaritans likely saved a man who was involved in a crash.

A group of men jumped into action Wednesday morning and pulled the man from a burning car.

“His foot was still on the gas pedal because we could hear the engine revving as we walked up,” said rescuer Thomas Cool.

Cool was driving along E. Market Street just before 11 a.m. when he saw an SUV crash next to the sign for North-Mar Church on Route 82.

911 caller: “He’s in a vehicle. He went off the road into bushes and he’s shaking. I can see him.”

He and a few others, including Warren Police Officer Dave Weber, stopped to help the man whose car was now on fire. The daring rescue was caught on police dash camera video.

“The police officer went in the car first and he cut the seatbelt and then we were both able to pull him out. The officer really did the most. Like I said, his pant legs were on fire and Warren police really did a great job.”

“With the vehicle catching fire, if he would have still been in there, obviously, it wouldn’t have turned out as well as it did,” said Warren Fire Lt. Brandon Gaines.

Cool says the driver appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, possibly the reason for the crash. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cool says it was instinct to help.

“I don’t know, just always help people if they’re hurting, you know? That’s all,” he said.