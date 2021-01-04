Meal train set up for surviving family members of New Year’s Day house fire in Warren

Meals have already been booked through mid-February

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community is stepping up to support a Warren family that lost a mother and son in a deadly fire on New Year’s Day.

Cassie Gray and her 5-year-old son Otto were killed in the fire on Woodland Street.

A meal train to help her husband Lee Gray and other son Simon along with her mother and siblings has been set up. Due to COVID-19, it’s difficult for the families to get together.

Meals have already been booked through mid-February.

Organizer Jennifer Saul Campbell says it just goes to show how generous and caring the Mahoning Valley is.

“It’s just a way for us to be able to kind of wrap our arms around this family in this time of need and be able to show them the love of this wonderful community,” she said.

Campbell says they’re also looking for clothing donations for the couple’s surviving son Simon. He wears a size six and size 10 for shoes.

Clothing donations can be dropped off with meals or by getting in touch with Campbell at 330-219-9819.

If you’d like to sign up for the meal train or donate clothing, visit the meal train website.