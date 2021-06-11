Dispatch: Baby found safe after taken by non-custodial father

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dispatchers say a 4-month-old child who was allegedly abducted by his father in Warren is now safe.

According to Trumbull County Dispatch, the father, Christopher Core, does not have custody of the child, identified as Cross George Core. He turned himself in to authorities after an alert was issued, and the baby was turned over to his mother.

The report was made around 12:30 p.m. Friday in Warren.