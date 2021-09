WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vacant motel near downtown Warren is coming down.

The city’s Director of Public Safety & Service Eddie Colbert says the building that once housed the Downtown Motor Inn was condemned and had been empty for a while.

The city is covering the cost of the demolition.

Colbert says the mayor saw it as an opportunity to take care of blight on one of the city’s main thoroughfares, Mahoning Avenue.