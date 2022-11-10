WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a new woman leading Family and Community Services’ domestic violence shelter and supervised visitation center.

The organization held a meet-and-greet at the Warren Scope Center for Lauren Webb on Thursday.

Webb has been the Director of Domestic Violence Services for Someplace Safe and the Solace Center since March. She’s a long-time advocate for helping those in domestic violence situations.

She’s excited to take on the role while helping the agency move forward from the pandemic.

“We’ve had a hard couple years, and we just want to make sure the community knows the services are present,” Webb said. “That’s how we get the folks that need to come to us to us, so that we can help them out day-to-day.”

Webb has been with the agency since 2014. She says she’s been dedicated to the cause and put all of her being into it the past few years.