Decision made if Warren City Schools will require masks this fall

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in the Warren City School District will be required to wear face masks when classes resume on August 23.

School Superintendent Steve Chiaro outlined the policy in a letter he sent out to parents over the weekend.

It said that masks must be worn while riding a school bus, independently working in their own workspace and while they’re behind a desk shield.

Students also need to have a mask on while in common areas and classrooms that are inside the buildings. The exceptions include while eating or drinking.

Chiaro said having the mask mandate increases the chances of keeping children in the classroom for the entire school year.

“So we are loosening some of our COVID protocols and procedures a bit, such as 3-foot distancing via 6, and our students will be able to be in the classroom at that rate. We are going to continue to have desk shields in classrooms,” he said.

Warren G. Harding’s home football games will be at half capacity this fall. Only 2,500 home team fans and 1,250 visiting team fans will be allowed inside Mollenkopf Stadium. Fans will sit in every other row and there will be no aisle seating.