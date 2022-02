WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction crews are working to repair a sinkhole in Warren.

The sinkhole was discovered on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Niles Road and Colonial Street.

The Director of the Warren Water Pollution Control Department said last week the issue stemmed from a broken sewer line that caused erosion.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, city officials expect the work will be completed by Tuesday at the latest.