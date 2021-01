The store located at the corner of Atlantic Street and Vine Avenue had been closed since 2015

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vacant convenience store in Warren has been demolished.

Crews tore down what once was Atlantic Beverage on Friday.

The store located at the corner of Atlantic Street and Vine Avenue had been closed since 2015.

The city shut it down as part of “Operation Clean Sweep.”

The city used money from the Community Development Block Grant to tear down the building.