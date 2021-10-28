Construction underway to replace fountain in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County there’s a project underway to replace an aging, century-old fountain on Courthouse Square.

First News checked out the work that was done so far and has the details on when it may be finished.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin is happy to see the fountain project coming along.

“Once this is up and running, it’ll be a beautiful attraction for downtown Warren,” he said. “It’s a project that’s been near and dear, not only to my heart but a lot of the community.”

Replacing the fountain downtown has been in the works for a while. The original fountain was built in 1892 and needed a lot of repairs.

“The bowl wouldn’t hold water ’cause of cracks in the original foundation of it. The plumbing was broken so we couldn’t use the plumbing or any of those fixtures. It was time,” said the city’s director of utilities Fanco Lucarelli.

A $50,000 donation from the Warren Rotary Club got the project rolling. Although it was delayed during the pandemic, it’s now moving right along.

“If all goes well as far as the elements and the weather, as far as the supply chain issues — as long as we don’t have any supply chain issues — they’re telling us we’ll be done before Thanksgiving,” Lucarelli said.

“Everybody wants to know about the bird,” Franklin said. “I want to tell everybody the bird is safe. We’re taking very good care of it and we hope to restore it and put it somewhere, either next to the fountain or on the fountain. That hasn’t been decided yet.”

The total cost of the replacement project is around $238,000.