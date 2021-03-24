Construction of impound lot meant to raise funds for Warren PD approved

Police would relocate any vehicle involved in criminal activity to the lot and charge a fee for a return to its owner

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Council voted on a measure Wednesday night meant to provide more revenue for the city’s police department.

The council approved a piece of legislation approving the construction of a police-controlled impound lot in downtown Warren.

Warren police would relocate any vehicle involved in criminal activity to the lot and charge a fee for a return to its owner.

Amendments proposed to allocate a portion of the revenue to maintain vacant lots and to guarantee the free return of vehicles without a fee if they’re not involved in a crime were defeated.

Council President Jim Graham wants to assure residents they won’t be penalized for being a victim of a crime.

“We’re not going to penalize somebody that’s had their car stolen legitimately, that’s not going to happen. That’s not going to happen. I’ve got the utmost faith in Police Department Chief Merkle, the administration, that is not going to happen,” he said.

The city already has the project out for contract. It will cost the city about $39,000 to construct.

The council hopes that the lot will generate up to $300,000 in revenue for the police department each year.