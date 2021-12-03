Community group unveils new mural in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership unveiled a new mural in the city.

It’s located at Lit’l Macs Food Store on Parkman Rd. NW.

The mural is dedicated to those involved in the food justice movement, according to TNP. It was funded with help from Creating Healthy Communities and Health Community Partnership.

A $6,000 ward was given to Warren artist Alexander Savakis who is a lettering artist and illustrator for the project.

“Bringing visibility into the community by installation of this mural will help to promote the importance of healthy eating and active living. The artistic design paints a positive message for the community to pursue their own health outcomes,” said Kirs Kriebel, a spokesperson for Creating Healthy Communities.

The mural sits on the west-facing wall on Northwest Boulevard and measures 8.7 feet tall by 34 feet wide.