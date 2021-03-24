City council votes to remove Warren dam along Mahoning River

One councilman spoke with a group of area business leaders who said the dam isn't vital to their businesses

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, Warren City Council voted to demolish the Summit Street dam.

The dam is one of nine along the Mahoning River that has been suggested to be removed to make the river cleaner and safer.

“It’s not OK anymore, it has to go,” said Mateo Martin, whose mother nearly drowned near the Summit Street dam.

His mother is still in a coma from the kayaking incident.

Martin was at the council meeting asking that the dam be torn down. He was considerate of business concerns but thinks public safety should come first.

“I understand the valid concerns for the surrounding factories, but it has reiterated, not only yesterday but in the last year, that it’s not going to affect them. I would argue that even if it did, how willing are we to let this happen again?” he said.

Councilman Gary Steinbeck spoke with a group of area business leaders who said the dam isn’t vital to their businesses but that other dams along the Mahoning River may be.

“They got no problem at all taking down the dam on Summit Street but the other two dams are imperative to the operation to both of those plants,” Steinbeck said.

Environmental concerns were also addressed.

Council decided to limit their focus to the Summit Street dam only and the vote to remove it was unanimous.

Council President Jim Graham thinks the move will benefit future development along the river.

“I think that in itself is going to spur a lot of restaurants opening up, a lot of activities in downtown Warren. I think it’s the best thing we’ve done in a long time,” Graham said.