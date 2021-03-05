Applications being accepted for 2021 Warren Farmers Market vendors

The market will run each Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. starting June 8 until October 5

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vendors interested in participating in the 2021 Warren Farmers Market season can start applying now.

The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is offering an “early bird” price special through April 15.

The weekly market typically has 10-12 vendors at Perkins Park but could handle more. Perkins Park is located at 321 Mahoning Ave. NW. The market will be located just above the amphitheater.

“We’re looking to diversify the market, expand the market. We’d like to see more artisans, more produce, more cottage foods or home bakers have a space at the market and our application is available right now,” said Cassandra Clevenger, community resource coordinator.

The market will run each Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. starting June 8 until October 5.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.WarrenFarmersMarket.org.