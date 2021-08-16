After lengthy investigation, Warren police file murder charge against suspect in November homicide

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department posted to Facebook on Monday that detectives were able to file a murder charge for a suspect in a homicide in November 2020.

On November 26, 2020, at around 5:30 p.m., Warren detectives were called to the 1700 block of Front St. SW in Warren. They were called on shots heard, and dispatch told them a victim had been shot.

Officers and EMT were on the scene.

On Facebook Monday, police said it was a lengthy investigation, but detectives were able to file one count of murder on the suspect, Richard Stevenson.

As of Monday afternoon, police do not have Stevenson in custody.

The police department thanked the community for their patience and cooperation during the investigation.