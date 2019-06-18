Warren killer denied Supreme Court review in case of murdered couple

The Supreme Court decided Monday that it will not hear the appeal of a man convicted in a 1986 Warren murder.

Convicted killer Charles Lorraine filed a petition with the high court in April asking that his death sentence be vacated, claiming that the judge could have gone against the trial jury’s death sentence and imposed a sentence of imprisonment only.

Attorneys for the state of Ohio wrote in their response that Lorraine’s claims are false and that two other death-row cases brought on the same grounds were denied, meaning the Supreme Court would not be compelled to hear the case.

Lorraine’s latest petition was denied Monday. He previously filed appeals claiming Ohio’s death penalty was unconstitutional.

Stays of execution were imposed on all three cases but have been lifted.

Lorraine is scheduled to be put to death on March 15, 2023, for the 1986 slayings of 77-year-old Raymond Montgomery and his 80-year-old bedridden wife, Doris Montgomery, in Warren.

Records show the 51-year-old Lorraine, of Warren, stabbed Raymond Montgomery five times with a butcher’s knife and his wife nine times before burglarizing their Trumbull County home.