‘Walk Youngstown’ uses signs to encourage people to walk the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers hit the streets of downtown Youngstown Friday to encourage people to walk more.

“Walk Youngstown is following a model called ‘Walk Your City,’ and it’s installing temporary signs all around the downtown area, YSU, the north side of Youngstown,” said Sarah Lowry, of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley’s Healthy Community Partnership Initiative.

Signs were hung on street poles, giving pedestrians information on nearby attractions. There are also times on the signs that tell you how many minutes it takes to walk from place to place.

“We want people to be out and experiencing the various different locations and really wonderful things there are to see and do in the city,” Lowry said.

The signs will reach from the Covelli Centre downtown, all the way to Gypsy Lane on the city’s north side.

Lowry said this is also a good way to encourage people to become more active. She said bringing awareness of how we get from place to place in the city will lead to investing into sidewalks and walkways.

The signs are temporary and should last around one year.