Walk to End Alzheimer’s today at Youngstown State University

Participants of all ages and abilities are encouraged to join the fight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A walk to raise awareness is taking place today on Youngstown State University campus.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide. It is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The event encourages participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

Almost $100,000 has been raised prior to the race, 70 percent of their $140,000 goal.

Parking on campus is $10 and there is free off-campus parking as Easterseals, Ohio Living Park and Ursuline. Shuttle services will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Check in begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Watson and Tressel Training Site. Opening ceremonies start at 9:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 9:45 a.m.